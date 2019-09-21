DUI Strike Team gets nearly 1,000 drivers suspected of DUI’s off valley roads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The DUI Strike Team would have been around a full year come next month and ever since it was started, the joint union between Nevada Highway Patrol and Metro Police has been busy trying to keep valley roads safe.

The DUI Strike Team has been able to get almost 1,000 drivers suspected of DUI, off the roads.

In just 10 months, the team’s arrest average has been about 100 drivers a month.

According to Andrew Bennett, the spokesperson for Nevada’s Department of Public Safety, those numbers “should be alarming.”

“This team was created on Oct. 24, last year, and as of Friday morning, they’re at 970 DUI arrests between this team.

Officers from the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Metro Police Department make up the strike team and patrol the entire Las Vegas valley with the exception of Henderson and North Las Vegas.

“Historically, we’ve been on a downward trend year over year with the amount of DUIs, and this team almost has single-handedly changed that course,” Bennett said.

DUI arrests have gone up 20 percent since the strike team was created.

Fatal crashes are down 30 percent from last year, but it’s too early to say if any of those numbers are connected to the strike team.

Although the DUI Strike Team is small, it has a large impact.

“One of the things that we really want to get to the community; ‘it’s not just happening on the Strip or in the Resort Corridor,” Bennett said. “These are happening in their neighborhoods, and this team is having a valley wide impact.”

According to Bennett, out of the number of people arrested for DUIs, only about 30 percent of them are actually prosecuted. The next steps for the strike team, including working with the city and the counties to prosecute people guilty of driving under the influence.