LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol DUI Strike Team arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI after an overnight stop of a reported stolen vehicle.

A tweet by the NHP Southern Command indicated that the driver is facing additional charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, firearms violations and drug possession.

In the overnight hours the DUI Strike Team stopped a vehicle that was reported stolen. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle, firearms violations and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 11, 2021

NHP did not identify the driver or the location of the stop.