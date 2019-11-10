DUI driver involved in fatal crash makes first court appearance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The DUI driver who caused Saturday’s fatal crash appeared in court for the first time Sunday morning. A Las Vegas judge set bail at $250,000 for Aaron Kruse, the driver of the Mustang that caused a fiery crash and led to the deaths of two people early Saturday morning.

Metro says Kruse was driving at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a Toyota on Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road. The crash caused the Toyota to catch fire and both occupants died as a result.

Officials say Kruse smelled of alcohol, and he admitted to police that he was drinking prior to the crash.

If Kruse posts bail, he will have high-level electronic monitoring. The defense said in court on Sunday that Kruse has lived in Las Vegas for most of his life and has no criminal history.

Kruse’s next appearance in court is set for Nov. 18 at 7:30 a.m.