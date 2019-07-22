DUI charge filed against assistant police chief for North Las Vegas

The assistant chief of the North Las Vegas Police Department, Clinton Ryan, was booked on a DUI charge Sunday night after a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper pulled him over.

Charges against Ryan include the first-time DUI charge, as well as having an open container of alcohol and failing to stay in his travel lane, NHP spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

Ryan was driving a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup towing a horse trailer with one horse in it when an off-duty police officer called NHP to report a reckless driver in the area of U.S. 95 northbound near Tropicana Avenue, Buratczuk said.

He refused a sobriety test and was transported to the Clark County Detention Center.