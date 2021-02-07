‘DUI Blitz’ begins in Las Vegas valley as Metro issues game day warning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Impaired drivers, you have been warned.

A tweet from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Traffic Bureau has just served notice that a “DUI Blitz” is on.

Valleywide Las Vegas!!! pic.twitter.com/aZaRD3mlT5 — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) February 7, 2021

Warnings to keep impaired drivers off the road have been in the news for days — from a program to give a $5 discount on Lyft, to publicity surrounding “Joining Forces” efforts involving the Nevada Highway Patrol and Henderson police.

Now, just hours from the kick off of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Metro is making it clear that they are looking for impaired drivers.