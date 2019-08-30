DUI Attorney arrested for DUI after crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Early Friday morning, Nevada Highway Police responded to a crash near I-215 and Eastern involving an Aston Martin and a Toyota SUV. The two people in the SUV were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.

The driver of the Aston Martin was identified as 54-year-old Garrett Ogata. He was arrested for DUI, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to use due care.

Ogata is a local criminal attorney. His website states that he “focuses his practice in DUI defense.”

You may recognize him from an 8 News Now story from earlier this week. Ogata was advertising his services ahead of #StormArea51, saying you “Gotta Get Ogata.”

You and your alien are going to need a good lawyer 👽⚖️ #StormArea51 (via @Tony_Camblin) pic.twitter.com/cqiGyxEVCD — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) August 27, 2019