DUI arrests down across Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —It’s good news for Nevada, DUI’s are down in our state. A study shows driving under the influence arrests have dropped by roughly 45% since 2007.

The data ranks Nevada #20 when it comes to the most DUI’s in America per person — a problem law enforcement continues to address. Enforcing DUI’s is still a top priority not only in the state but in Clark County.

A year ago, the DUI Strike Team formed. It’s comprised of Metro police officers and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers. Their focus remains on reducing impaired-driving crashes.

The team so far has made more than 1,000 DUI-related arrests, since October last year. Metro police say DUI-related deaths decreased by 70% so far compared to the same time last year.

Some at the Downtown Brew Festival say they appreciate the effort.

“That’s awesome they’re not driving on the streets so it’s keeping our streets safe,” said Henderson resident Lauren Falk. “There’s really no excuse to be driving out there nowadays though, because we have options. You have taxis, you have Uber, you have friends, so there’s no excuse not to find a way to get home safely.”

The study from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows nearly 30% of traffic crashes in Nevada include a drunk driver. The state that takes the top spot for most DUI’s per person — South Dakota.