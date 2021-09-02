Due to numerous drownings, park rangers ban inflatable pool toys at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inflatable pool toys are now prohibited at Lake Mead after several drownings and rescue operations, according to the National Park Service.

“Leave them in the pool where they belong,” said Acting Superintendent Randy LaVasseur. “The weather conditions at Lake Mead can change quickly, putting visitors’ lives in danger.”

The ban includes everything from inflatable armbands, also known as water wings, to beach balls and pool noodles. According to the National Park Service news release, the use of pool toys has given visitors a false sense of security and they often don’t use life jackets believing the inflatable toy will keep them safe.

There have been nine drowning fatalities over the past seven years associated with adults and children who were using pool toys as floatation devices or attempting to swim after a toy that was blown away by the wind.

The ban does not include inflatable kayaks, paddle boards, kite boards, and float tubes which all fall under the U.S. Coast Guard’s definition of a vessel. However, anyone on one of these devices is required to wear a life jacket.

In addition, the use of water-based recreation items used for attaching to or towing behind a vessel are not included in the prohibition.

You can find more information on swimming at Lake Mead on this link.