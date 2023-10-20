LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Adele is extending her run at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas until June 2024, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer announced Friday.

According to the pop star’s post on X, she “desperately” needed to fall back in love with performing. The Hello singer cited her Vegas residency as a “restorative experience” that she said she’ll never forget.

In March, it was announced that Adele’s show would extend through Nov. 4. Those performances will now stretch through June 2024.

Dubbed “The Final Shows,” the last run of Adele’s performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace are set to go on sale on Thursday via Ticketmaster. Those interested in attending are asked to register at the Ticketmaster website. The registration process, officials say, is an effort to block bots and scalpers from obtaining all the tickets, deliver more tickets to real people, and to reduce resales.

Adele’s full statement from the post on X said, “This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget. All the hilarious, soulful, wild and heartbreaking interactions we’ve had are banked in my mind for life. The looks on your faces, seeing you laugh and cry together singing your hearts out and hoarding bags of confetti. All the simi dolls, friendship bracelets, flowers, facetime calls and flags. It’s crazy how joyful a show full of sad songs can be!! I’ve felt so much and learned so much about myself and you. It’s humanized everything I thought was scary. Mostly though – it’s just made me realize how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I’m bloody good at it and that it is 100% where I belong! So let’s go one last time before I turn into a showgirl forever! Love you and I’ll see you on the other side soon.”