LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Beatles famously sang “I get by with a little help from my friends” and that’s what a mother duck might be quacking about Las Vegas Metro police officers who posted this adorable video.

Earlier this week, some officers helped the mama and her nine ducklings get to safety.

Metro says someone called them saying it looked like the ducks were stuck near the Las Vegas Strip. The officers gathered them up and relocated them to Sunset Park where they would be safe.

None of the ducks were injured and seemed to be happy with their new surroundings.

