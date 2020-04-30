Dubin Wellness Center offers COVID-19 drive-through testing

A medical worker takes a swab at a drive-in coronavirus testing facility at the Chessington World of Adventures Resort in Chessington, England, Wednesday April 29, 2020. Coronavirus testing is now available for more people in England from Wednesday as the government relaxed rules on eligibility. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dubin Wellness Center announced Thursday that it is offering drive-through testing at no cost to the patient. If a patient is insured, a claim will be filed with the appropriate insurance company.

Testing will be conducted on specified days during the month of May, in four-hour scheduled increments, from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on selected dates.

The next drive-through testing will be conducted on Tuesday, May 5, from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at 5915 S. Rainbow Blvd., Ste. 100.

Tests will be available to patients who have symptoms of the coronavirus or who have been exposed to others who have tested positive.

Patients must pre-register for the fast track drive-through testing via the website, www.dubinwellness.com. Anyone with questions can also call 702-666-8808.