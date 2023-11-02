LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Duane “Keffe D” Davis, a self-described gang member, accused in the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur entered a not-guilty plea during his arraignment in a Las Vegas courtroom Thursday after previous delays and possibly parting ways with a private attorney.

Davis, 60, was represented by special public defenders Robert Arroyo and Charles Cano. Two weeks ago, Davis appeared in court with defense attorney Ross Goodman but Goodman told 8 News Now Investigators Wednesday that he and Davis were not able to reach terms of an agreement. Davis told the court he does plan on having Goodman represent him.

  • Duane “keffe D” Davis enters a not guilty plea during his arraignment in Clark County District Court on Nov. 2, 2023. (KLAS)
Davis was arrested at his Henderson home in September after a grand jury indicted him for murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Shakur, 25, was shot to death in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996. Prosecutors accuse Davis of being the mastermind behind the drive-by killing. Davis, who remains in jail, is the last living suspect in Shakur’s killing.

Prosecutors said they do not plan to take Davis’ case before a review board to decide if the state will seek the death penalty.

Davis’ case is scheduled for a status check in court on Nov. 7.