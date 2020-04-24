DTLV motel owner discouraged by lack of cooperation between Mayor Goodman, Governor Sisolak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now reached out to hotels and casinos in Downtown Las Vegas that Mayor Carolyn Goodman says she wants to re-open. While many are struggling with this closure, one motel manager disagrees with Mayor Goodman, and does not want the area to reopen.

The Desert Moon Motel has been able to remain partially open during the closure, because of its residential guests. With that said, manager Gina Paoletto tells 8 News Now they are taking a financial hit from guests canceling their future reservations for events like EDC.

Although she wants to start making money again, Paoletto says she has to think of the safety of her guests, as well as her family and newborn baby. She’s worried if the area opens too soon, there could be another surge of coronavirus in the fall.

Paoletto told 8 News Now it’s discouraging to see Mayor Goodman and Governor Sisolak not in agreement.

“I feel that, the business part of me, wants to reopen so we can get things back on track, but the logical part of me knows that it would probably be best for us to continue to stay closed until we know for sure we are ahead of this thing before it ends up biting us in the butt in the end,” Paoletto said.

In addition to Desert Moon Motel, 8 News Now reached out to more than a dozen hotels and casinos in the downtown area. Many did not get back to us about whether or not they want to reopen.

Boyd Gaming, which owns many properties in Downtown Las Vegas, said they don’t have anything to share at this time.