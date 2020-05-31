DTLV businesses close Saturday night ahead of planned protest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As protesters make their way to Downtown Las Vegas, businesses are closing their doors over concerns of violence and destruction of property.

Members of the Las Vegas community are planning another protest to remember George Floyd, the man who died in Minneapolis police custody earlier this week, and are calling attention to his death Saturday night. This demonstration, organized by Black Lives Matter, comes after hundreds protested to call for justice and action on the Las Vegas Strip Friday night.

Friday night’s protest did turn violent, as Metro Police ended up arresting 80 protesters. Twelve Metro officers were injured during the incident that shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip.

Several DTLV businesses are now closing ahead of Saturday night’s gathering. Below is a look at some of the messages businesses posted to their social media pages Saturday:

Businesses plan to open back up on Sunday, as no planned protests have been announced as of yet.

Saturday night’s protest is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Downtown Container Park on Fremont Street.

Families United 4 Justice-Las Vegas, a local collective of families impacted by police murder and police brutality survivors, will also be at the protest Saturday to “express their solidarity to the George Floyd family and all the recent racist and extrajudicial assaults, and speak about how their loved ones were senselessly murdered, or how they themselves were brutalized by police.”

Just hours before the protest, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Sheriff Joe Lombardo and faith leaders across the valley came together to encourage peaceful protest Saturday night. As violence continues to break out across the country during protests, officials hope to keep Saturday night peaceful.

You can watch the full press conference below: