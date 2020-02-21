dT-Alley Community Coalition adds colorful new addition to Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Arts District is getting a colorful boost thanks to dT-Alley Community Coalition, Inc. They’ve created an exciting new addition near 6th Street and Carson Avenue.

The alleyway features unique contemporary and urban designs and interactive art installations. Locals and tourists can enjoy what the creations local artists brought to life on the walls surrounding the alleyway.

This project couldn’t have been completed without support from the City of Las Vegas and local businesses.

Head on over and check it out!