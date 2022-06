LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you suffer from dry eyes, you’re not alone. It’s a condition that impacts around 30 million people. Their eyes don’t make enough tears or they evaporate too quickly.

Unfortunately, the issue is being seen in younger people and that may be due to more screen time and pollution.

Weather Anchor Sherry Swensk interviewed ophthalmologist Preeya Gupta on what people can do to find relief.