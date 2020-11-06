Drug, weapons charges follow investigation by probation officers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man faces weapons and drug charges after a Tuesday investigation revealed 10 firearms and several kinds of narcotics at his home.

William Hubbard, 54, also faces charges involving probation violations, authorities say.

A woman identified as Chelsea Freeman, 29, who was with Hubbard when officers went to his home, also faces drug charges and probation violations.

Hubbard and Freeman were arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday after officers with several law enforcement agencies went to Hubbard’s home in the area of Flamingo Road and US Highway 95.

Officers obtained a search warrant and recovered methamphetamine, heroin, prescription pills and cocaine as well as the firearms. Counterfeit money and a fraud lab were also discovered, authorities say.

Officers with the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Parole and Probation Division, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Southeast Area Command and LVMPD Financial Crimes Unit were involved in the investigation.

Hubbard and Freeman were booked Tuesday on violations of the terms and conditions of their probation.

Metro rebooked Hubbard and Freeman on Wednesday. Hubbard faces two counts involving stolen firearms, and one count of possessing a firearm in violation of probation. Freeman faces one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.