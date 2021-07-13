Drug, weapons charges bring 32-month prison sentence for Nellis airman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 41-year-old man assigned to Nellis Air Force Base was sentenced Tuesday to 32 months in prison on convictions of selling drugs and weapons.

Michael Reimers, a master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, had pleaded guilty in April after selling “large quantities” of methamphetamine and cocaine along with an AK-47 a handgun and a shotgun, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Reimers is not a licensed firearms dealer.

He was also sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kent J. Dawson to three years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Henderson Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Shaheen Torgoley prosecuted the case.