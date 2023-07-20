LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – More than six million Americans are affected by Alzheimer’s Disease according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

This month the Food and Drug Administration approved a drug for mild treatment. That drug is called Lecanemab.

Now a drug trial is taking place to see if it can be used in prevention of the disease.

Dr. Charles Bernick, a neurologist at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, coordinates the study for participants in Las Vegas.

He said they can identify brain changes 10 years before someone even shows Alzheimer’s symptoms.

With this new drug, they want to see if it can prevent it. “Treating them with medication that interferes with the disease process and it does that by removing a protein called amyloid,” he said.

Verna Peterson is one of more than a thousand participants across the globe in this study.

She comes to the Cleveland Clinic in Las Vegas every two weeks to receive an infusion. She won’t know until the study completes in three years if she got the placebo or the actual drug.

She is 72, the same age her mom was when she had the disease.

Which means Peterson has the gene for it. “I wanted to do it for Mom and I wanted to do it for my son and my grandson because I do want to be here for them,” she said. “It is promising that you are in something that there may be a real good conclusion to.”