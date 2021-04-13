Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for April 24

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s that time of year again to get rid of the old or unused prescription medications in your home. National DEA Drug Take Back Day is April 24.

According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.

You can take the medication to a location near you to make sure it is disposed of properly. You should never dispose of the medication in the sewer system.

Just go to this link to find the location nearest to you.