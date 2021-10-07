Drug overdose deaths triple among young adults in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Nevada reports drug overdose deaths continue to increase in the state, according to the health department.

The Nevada Overdose Data to Action program, which oversees the opioid overdose in the state, announced Thursday that accidental drug overdose deaths among Nevadans increased 55% from 2019 to 2020.

Data shows deaths increased from 510 in 2019 to 788 in 2020. Overdoses among those younger than 25 years nearly tripled from 38 in 2019 to 106 in 2020.

According to the health department, in 2020, among overdose decedents in Nevada:

1 in 2 had a mental health problem

3 in 4 had an identified non-alcohol-related substance misuse problem

1 in 9 had ever received substance misuse treatment

1 in 9 had a history of previous overdose

1 in 11 had been recently released from a hospital prior to overdose

1 in 14 had a relapse (began opioid use after a period of quitting)

The opioid overdose antidote, Naloxone, is available free statewide and the OD2A program encourages Nevadans to learn about this life-saving resource. Naloxone can be obtained in Nevada without a prescription.

In 2015, Nevada adopted the Good Samaritan Overdose Law, which protects an individual from prosecution for many narcotics-related offenses when seeking medical assistance for another person for a drug-related emergency.

Information about Naloxone or if Nevadans need treatment resources they should visit NVOpioidResponse.org.