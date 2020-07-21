Drug offender sentenced to 7 years after third illegal entry into US

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 32-year-old Mexican national with two drug trafficking convictions was sentenced today to seven years and three months in prison for illegal reentry into the United States, according to US Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada.

Pedro Morales-Carrillo pleaded guilty in March to one count of being a deported alien found in the United States, and after sentencing today by US District Judge Kent J. Dawson, he was remanded to the custody of the US Marshals Service.

Morales-Carrillo was previously deported in February 2009 and October 2010. He was detained in Arizona in June 2017.

Morales-Carrillo has prior felony convictions in Clark County for selling methamphetamine and cocaine, and conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substance Act, according to a news release.