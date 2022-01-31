Drug agents seize nearly 300 pounds of meth in Las Vegas valley bust

Investigators with the Drug Enforcement Administration seized nearly 300 pounds of methamphetamine and several other drugs during a bust earlier this month, officials said. (DEA/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators with the Drug Enforcement Administration seized nearly 300 pounds of methamphetamine and several other drugs during a bust earlier this month, officials said.

The DEA tweets photos of the seizure, which included 280 pounds of meth, 10 pounds of cocaine, 12 pounds of heroin and 6 pounds of counterfeit fentanyl pills, a spokesperson for the agency said. Agents also seized $2,500 in cash.

The drugs were being stored in a Las Vegas valley home before transportation and distribution.

Officials did not elaborate on the seizure, including the location, as they said it is part of a larger investigation. They said the bust happened in mid-January.

Drug cartels are manufacturing illicit fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50- to 100-times more potent than morphine, and combining it with other street drugs.

In 2020, 193 people in Clark County died from ingesting illicit fentanyl – just a few grains are enough to kill a person. Out of those 193 deaths, nine were children.