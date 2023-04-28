LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents in Las Vegas arrested a California man after they seized 50 pounds of methamphetamine.

It happened on Wednesday when agents received information about a drug trafficking courier who might be in the Las Vegas area.

Investigators then located Manuel Efrain Manzanares, of Salinas, California who at the time was parked in a local business parking lot. Manzanares was taken into custody without incident, agents stated.

During the search of the suspect’s vehicle DEA agents found a handgun, cocaine, and information about a hotel room that had additional drugs inside it. DEA agents then found the 50 pounds of meth in two duffle bags inside the room.

Manzanares was charged with drug trafficking over 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and conspiracy to violate the uniformed controlled substance act.

Task Force Officers from FBI Las Vegas, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, NV State Police Investigations Division, NV Highway Patrol, NV Gaming Control Board, and Hotel Security assisted with the investigation.