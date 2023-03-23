LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the weather gets warmer in the Las Vegas valley, the number of people swimming in area pools increases, as do the chances of something going wrong. For that reason, officials from the Red Cross want to remind people how to perform CPR.

According to officials at the Red Cross, if a person can perform chest compressions until help arrives, they can save a life. Red Cross executive director Rachel Flanigan says the oft-referenced segment from The Office citing the Bee Gee’s “Stayin’ Alive” as the correct rhythm and pace to perform CPR is actually correct.

Online courses on performing CPR are available from the Red Cross.

“There’s an entire online course and they can evaluate you online,” said Flanigan. “They can do everything you do in a regular class, but do it right there at home.”

More CPR tips are available on the Red Cross website.