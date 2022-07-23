LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A tree-planting event was held at Desert Breeze Park on Saturday morning, as part of a larger initiative to plant 100,000 trees in Nevada.

Members of the 12u baseball team Las Vegas Prospects joined Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and Las Vegas Metro officers to plant trees as part of Impact NV’s 10-year initiative to plant 100,000 trees across Nevada.

Jones and others planted 10 trees, selected by Real Property Management: three Chinese Pistachio trees, Four Holly Oaks, and three Red Push Pistachio trees. The trees are native, naturalized, and drought resistant.

Planting trees is a crucial component of All-In Clark County, the County’s initiative to make the region more sustainable and resilient to the impacts of climate change.

Tools and support for the Saturday event are provided by Get Outdoors Nevada. Clark County’s Department of Environment and Sustainability funded a portion of this project.