LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15 before the Nevada Department of Transportation’s major “Dropicana” project causes changes.

Tropicana will be turning into “Dropicana” as NDOT takes down half of the Tropicana flyover heading into the Strip.

“Right now, the goal is to raise the Tropicana overpass, it’s too low to meet federal height requirements,” Justin Hopkins, NDOT’s public information officer said.

Hopkins said this project is said not to finish until 2025. He said that the Tropicana overpass on the I-15 often gets hit by large trucks and once that is fixed, there will be additional lanes added.

“So it’s going to go from three lanes to four lanes all the way from Las Vegas Boulevard to Valley View. We are also making a number of pedestrian improvements, taking the sidewalks five feet to 10, new lighting,” Hopkins said.

The “Dropicana” project will include closing Tropicana over I-15 for eight days starting Jan. 22 through Jan. 30.

It will also include a three-day closure of the I-15 in both directions at Tropicana starting Jan. 27.

NDOT said it has come out with an app that drivers can download to keep up to date with construction and to find another way to get around.

The cut-off for the last car the travel through the Tropicana exit will be Tuesday at 11 p.m.

The whole project is said to last until 2025 and will cost over $300 million.

8 News Now asked NDOT how the project would affect the Super Bowl coming to town next year. NDOT said they have plans in place to help traffic but those will be released closer to the big game.