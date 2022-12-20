LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers should start planning ahead for temporary full closures of I-15 at Tropicana Avenue and associated ramps in January of 2023, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The closures are part of the I-15/Tropicana Design Build project, which is moving into a “critical” phase known as “Dropicana,” the department said Tuesday.

Beginning Jan. 17, the I-15 southbound off ramps to Tropicana both ways will be closed. The ramp to westbound Tropicana will be closed for about 9 months, and the flyover ramp to eastbound Tropicana will remain closed for approximately 18 months.

Tropicana will close in both directions between Dean Martin Drive and New York-New York from Jan. 22 to 30.

I-15 will close in both directions at Tropicana from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan 30.

Crews will demolish and rebuild the current eastbound lanes of Tropicana over I-15 and Frank Sinatra Drive. Much of the flyover ramp from southbound I-15 to eastbound Tropicana will also be demolished and rebuilt, which is necessary so the road can be widened and raised to add capacity and increase safety, according to the department.

For help or more information, call 702-876-8767, email info@i15trop.com, or visit i15trop.com.