LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If it seems like road construction is totally out of control in Las Vegas, it might be time to get ahead of it.

The cones aren’t going away. In fact, Theresa Gaisser, director of the FAST Traffic Management Center, actually sees orange cones and barrels as signs of progress — the work that’s necessary to keep the Las Vegas economy moving ahead.

In a wide-ranging interview about the traffic situation in the valley, Gaisser talked about the coordination necessary to pull off projects like Dropicana and the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. She doesn’t pretend it’s easy on drivers, or people who struggle to make it to work on time on RTC buses.

“It’s so important when we think about our transit system,” Gaisser said. “It really helps our economy continue to thrive and grow. And what we needed to really understand is what are going to be some of the pain points and how do we really navigate those so that the F1 race could occur and at the same time we could still provide service on our transit routes for our riders who depend on the system.” She said Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada explored many routes and options for buses, and adjusted traffic signal timing once the routes changed.

Dropicana as a success story

The so-called Dropicana project at Interstate 15 and Tropicana Avenue has been an example of success in coordinating a massive bridge reconstruction, Gaisser said, adding that Dropicana 2.0 is set to begin as soon as Super Bowl LVIII is done.

But if you’re among the drivers who don’t share RTC’s enthusiasm about progress and economic prosperity, Gaisser said there are a lot of tools available to help you get through the mess created by city, county and state road projects that might have you seeing red instead of orange.

Starting with WAZE.

“WAZE is an application that you can load onto your phone and while you’re driving it can give you information. But where does that information come from? Well, we have a trusted partnership with WAZE,” Gaisser said. “So here at the Southern Nevada Traffic Management Center, we give them information. We give WAZE information when we know that there are road closures currently in place, or that an incident has occurred that maybe is closing down some of the lanes or limiting some of the capacity on roadways.”

For drivers, that means recommendations on the best routes available to avoid slowdowns due to crashes and construction.

“WAZE has partnerships with other applications like Google Maps, so once information goes into WAZE, you can see it there if you go to the WAZE app directly. Or, depending on the nature of the incident, it also sometimes elevates up into the Google Maps platform if it’s going to be maybe on a freeway or at a major intersection or a longer duration of a closure.

You can also go to the RTC’s website, rtcsnv.com, and sign up for the local traffic alerts. RTC also has another website devoted to road projects, https://www.seeingorangenv.com/.

Large-scale coordination

The RTC meets with officials from cities, the county and the Nevada Department of Transportation every two weeks to chart expected traffic disruptions. And while the RTC doesn’t have the authority to stop projects, the communication opens the door to managing disruptions and keeping everything on track.

“The RTC is a support agency when it comes to traffic management. We are not responsible for issuing the actual permits for special events or for construction. That’s done by the local agencies, and they do that as they’re looking at what projects have to go forward,” Gaisser said.

In some cases — specifically, F1 — priorities dictate what gets done first, and what has to wait. But that doesn’t happen every time.

“If there’s a certain timeline, especially when it comes to paving, and the certain seasons and weather conditions associated with that, they’re ultimately the ones that are making the final decision on the timing to allow those permits for special events and construction to move forward,” Gaisser said.

“Our role at the RTC as the traffic manager is to work with them after they have issued the permits on how to best mitigate and coordinate those activities so that we can help move traffic around them successfully as well as keep our transit operations moving,” she said.

Managing the unavoidable

But sometimes, traffic headaches are unavoidable. That’s what happened when CES traffic saturated the roads near the Las Vegas Convention Center last week. An ongoing project by the Las Vegas Valley Water District created congestion, and the intersection at Paradise Road and Desert Inn Road became a major chokepoint.

“We knew — obviously CES is coming to town — we are so fortunate to be able to host that every single year,” Gaisser explained. “What we do try to understand is … is there is something additional happening, like what was happening on Paradise this week, and do we need to give maybe some more additional timing to it?”

By “timing,” Gaisser means how long the traffic lights let cars through the intersection. The FAST Traffic Management Center controls every traffic signal in the valley. All 16,000 of them.

“Well, when you give more timing, because of the capacity constraint like was on Paradise, then you are going to limit some of the signal timing — or “green” timing — that you can then give to a perpendicular arterial like Desert Inn.”

Most drivers adjust, leaving earlier because it’s just going to take longer to get there. If they’re headed to work, they don’t really have a choice.

“I understand, especially from a driver’s perspective, that there is frustration with having to navigate cones and construction work zones,” Gaisser said. She encouraged use of WAZE, traffic alerts and social media updates as drivers head out into the world.

Gaisser also said she welcomes public input on signal timing via the email address askfast@rtcsnv.com. RTC relies on traffic cams, but they don’t show every traffic snarl in the valley.