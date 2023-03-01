LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A blanket of fresh snow covered the mountain ranges around Las Vegas on Wednesday morning and made for a spectacular sight.

8 News Now Chief Photojournalist Matt Adams took the opportunity to fly the station’s drone to capture some incredible video of the mountains.

Long-time Las Vegan Susan Maupin said she noticed the mountains while out driving this morning and it took her breath away.

“I have lived here for 50 years and I don’t remember seeing such a beautiful sight in my life.”

The snow blanketed the Sheep Mountains, Spring Mountains, and Red Rock Canyon. The National Weather Service shared some beautiful pictures from along the scenic loop drive which was closed to traffic most of the day because of the snow.

Red Rock Canyon (Credit: National Weather Service)

Red Rock Canyon (Credit: National Weather Service)

Red Rock Canyon (Credit: National Weather Service)

If it feels like this winter season has been colder than usual, it has been. According to the weather service, it’s the coldest winter in 15 years. The average temperature for Dec. – Feb. 2022-2023 was 48.3 degrees. This is the coldest it’s been since 2007-2008 when the average temperature was 47.9 degrees.

The average annual snowfall at Lee Canyon Ski resort is 129 inches. So far, this year the resort has received 193 inches.

The weather service said additional snow showers could happen Wednesday evening because there is a lot of moisture in this winter storm system.