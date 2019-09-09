DRONE VIDEO: MGM announces plans, says no tailgating on Route 91 site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM says no tailgating will be allowed in the parking lot it plans to construct where the 1 October massacre occurred during the Route 91 Harvest Festival nearly two years ago.

Just last week, the company announced future plans for the area, including an athletic center. The parking lot will be used for games and concerts taking place at Allegiant Stadium.

“We know that for many, the Village property will forever be linked to the tragic loss of life that took place there on Oct. 1. We will never forget the victims and all of those impacted by that evening,” said in a press release.

Those hoping to tailgate before Raiders’ games may have an opportunity to do so at the $1.9 billion stadium that is currently under construction. Earlier this summer, MGM chairman and CEO Jim Murren said the company plans to offer pre- and post-game tailgating experiences.

MGM says it will keep the public abreast of any new developments regarding the Roue 91 site and that it supports any efforts around a “permanent, public memorial when the process begins.”