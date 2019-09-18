DRONE VIDEO: Future of housing development near Blue Diamond Hill remains uncertain

BLUE DIAMOND, Nev. (KLAS) — New drone footage shows the gypsum mine on Blue Diamond Hill, where the future of a housing development remains uncertain.

The 2,000-acre mixed-use, mostly housing development would be located near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The development has been a source of fierce debate between various groups.

Court records indicated Gypsum Resources, LLC, the company seeking to develop the area, filed for bankruptcy in July. However, it continues to pursue the venture.