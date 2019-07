LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s nothing like some cool water on a record hot day. With the temperature hitting 112 degrees at McCarran International Airport, Monday is officially the hottest day of the year, so far.

8 News Now Chief Photographer visited Lake Las Vegas Monday morning to see how people were keeping cool. This drone video shows kayaking, wake boarding and even an Aqua Park.

Lake Las Vegas is in Henderson, Nevada. It’s an artificial lake with a developed community around it.