LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State Route 159 which leads to the turn-off for Red Rock National Conservation Area has reopened to traffic following flooding that closed the road Monday morning.

A two-mile stretch of the road from MM13 to MM15 was closed as flood waters rushed over the highway. Crews work to clear the road to get it reopened around 9:30 a.m. However, the 13-mile scenic loop is closed until Tuesday.

8 News Now drone video also shows just how full the Red Rock detention basin is following the heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary.