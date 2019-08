LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Here is a bird’s-eye view of the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas where the Raiders will play in 2020. It will give you a idea of how far along the construction has come since the project started.

The $1.9 billion project will seat 65,000 people. There was a ceremony a few weeks ago to top off the stadium.

Not only will the Allegiant Stadium host the Raiders, but it will be home to UNLV Football and other large events.