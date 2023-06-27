LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Described by the United States Drone Soccer website, the sport is “a thrilling indoor team sport played with radio-controlled quadcopters in protective exoskeletons designed for collisions.”

“Five player teams face off in a netted arena where they ram and block the opposing team to prevent them from scoring,” said the league’s website. “But before pilots can compete they must first learn to build, program, fly, and repair high-performance drones, learning engineering skills towards exciting careers in aviation.”

The City of Las Vegas aims to get students interested in STEM careers with Drone soccer at its newly opened Ernest and Betty Becker Technology and Recreation Center. In addition to the fledgling sport, programs at the center aim to teach kids to code and build and fly the drones they compete with.

“It’s a unique, international sport,” said Phill Payne, a recreation leader. “It’s like bumper cars in the air, and they learn how to rebuild them.”

Students who participate can earn a recreational FAA certificate. Drone soccer is for kids from 11 to 17 years of age. The Becker Center also offers programs delving into esports, podcasting, and 3D printing, some of which are available for adults as well.

Classes are $10 each, $40 for the month, and the center’s camps are $290.

The camp runs from July 3 – 7, with a Saturday drone soccer match.

Financial aid is available. Anyone interested can visit the center at 2221 Maverick St, Las Vegas, NV 89108 or call at (702) 229-2200.