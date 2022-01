LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The ear-piercing sounds of high-speed racing drones took over Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena Wednesday night.

The Drone Racing League (DRL) Championship was held there as part of the CES 2022 opening day in Las Vegas.

The race was the finale of the DRL World Championship Season. The race on an outdoor course along the Las Vegas Strip featured some of the world’s best racing drone pilots, with drones reaching nearly 100 mph as they navigated large obstacles.