Driving tests temporarily suspended after DMV examiner contracts coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All non-commercial driving skills tests have been temporarily suspended across the state after one DMV driving examiner contracted the coronavirus in Las Vegas. The examiner is based out of the West Flamingo office.

The examiner reported feeling sick on Wednesday, June 17 prior to coming in for work and has not worked since. According to the Nevada DMV, the examiner was wearing full PPE, including a face shield, mask, gloves and a gown during all tests conducted earlier in the week.

The Southern Nevada Health District is now investigating this case. They may contact you if you came into contact with the DMV examiner.

Driving tests had just resumed on Monday for this first time since March 16, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Driving skills tests are now set to resume on Monday, June 22. Driving test applicants will now be required to wear facemarks during tests. The DMV will also continue taking the temperatures of all applicants prior to testing.

The drive test area at the West Flamingo office has been cordoned off. The Department is planning a deep cleaning of the facility on Saturday, June 20, during a previously-planned closure.