‘Drivers we urge you to slow down,’ NTSB launches investigation into crash that killed 9 people

The National Transportation Safety Board holds a news conference on its investigation of a crash that killed 9 people over the weekend.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, the National Transportation Safety Board launched a team to investigate a crash that killed 9 people on Saturday, January 29 at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street.

Gary Dean Robinson, 59, of North Las Vegas was identified as the driver behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger.

Gary Dean Robinson booking photo from arrest in 2008. (Credit: North Las Vegas Police Dept.)

Police say Robinson ran a red light at more than 100 mph at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue Saturday afternoon crashing into several cars. Four children and four adults were killed. Seven members of a family were in one vehicle.

Tom Chapman a board member with the NTSB said the team will conduct a safety investigation that will look at broader safety issues of national significance.

“Our mission is to understand not just what happened, but why it happened and to recommend changes to prevent it from happening again,” said Chapman.

Tom Chapman, NTSB board member addresses the media on Monday, January 31, 2022, regarding the investigation into a deadly crash at Cheyenne and Commerce.

NTSB Investigators will work on the scene to document the crash site. The investigation will be separate from the investigation North Las Vegas Police are currently conducting. The NTSB investigation is expected to last one week, according to Chapman.

“Tragedies such as this compel us to evaluate the potential for improving safety by incorporating speed-limiting technology in all vehicles,” he added. “We are also looking into the effect on safety on high-performance vehicles on our roads.”

In addition to the NTSB’s investigation at the scene of the crash, a specialist from the Office of Transportation Disaster Assistance will be on scene to provide support to the families involved.

“This tragedy is an extreme example to be sure, but speeding at any magnitude unquestionably increases the risks to safety,” expressed Chapman. “To drivers, we urge you to slow down, follow speed limits, make sure your speed is appropriate for the conditions, help us save lives.”