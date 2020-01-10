Drivers stranded for hours as investigation closes down I-15

PRIMM, Nev. (KLAS) — What started as a deadly police standoff, led to a closure of the I-15 for hours on end Wednesday night into Thursday. The shooting left some drivers stranded on the road during the investigation.

“I’m heading to Salt Lake City,” trucker Virgil Huerta told 8 News Now. “We’ve been almost 20 hours, 20 long hours. No food, no water, no restrooms, no nothing.”

“It’s crazy and I sure wish they’d hurry and get it over with,” said trucker Jeff Lawrence out on the road.

Some drivers decided to turn around and use a detour. Others, like Lawrence, needed to stay parked.

“I can’t go around because of the permitted load,” Lawrence said. “I am stuck on this route.”

One man passed the time by juggling a soccer ball. A few shared their supplies.

All this, while the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office processed the crime scene near Primm. Law enforcement were tipped off about 27-year-old Madison Adams heading to Nevada before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol spotted the car stopped on the shoulder of I-15 near Primm. A traffic stop was initiated. Police sources say Adams shot and killed himself and a deputy returned fire.

California Highway Patrol opened the left lane before 3 p.m. Thursday, making many drivers happy to roll down the road again.

Before the interstate reopened, law enforcement detoured drivers to the Nipton Road exit which connects to US 95.