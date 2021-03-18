Drivers share frustrations over Strip construction, officials say slowdowns are here to stay

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After drivers shared frustrations regarding ongoing construction on Las Vegas Boulevard, many also told 8 News Now they’re concerned about more tourist traffic making things worse in the coming weeks.

Drivers who spoke with 8 News Now Thursday said they’ve run into clusters of cones causing lane closures for miles.

“It’s a lot of traffic,” one driver said while waiting at a red light.

“As this stuff dies down and people start to get out of their houses,” another driver pointed out. “It’s going to get crazy.”

The construction currently happening on Las Vegas Boulevard between Convention Center Drive and Saint Louis Avenue is set to wrap up by September of this year.

However, this is just a small piece of two major projects in the area.

The “Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project,” which is managed by Clark County, runs from Sahara Avenue to Spring Mountain Road. It’s set to continue into 2024.

The City of Las Vegas “Las Vegas Boulevard, Stewart to Sahara Construction Project” starts at Sahara Avenue and runs north to the US 95.

This $109 million project, which is the largest in Las Vegas history, started in 2020 and will be completed by the summer of 2023.

“I would definitely tell people to avoid the area,” a driver said of both projects. “But there’s not much they can do.”

“That’s a long time,” another driver reacted. “I may not be back for a while.”

Most who spoke with 8 News Now said they weren’t happy to hear the headache will last a while longer.

However, others said they’re ready to buckle up and bear through, as it all leads to a better, brighter future.

“I think it’s crazy, but it’s going to relive the other south part of the strip,” a driver concluded. “Which will be a good thing for Vegas.”

The best alternate route to avoid Las Vegas Boulevard south of Sahara Avenue appears to be Paradise Road.

Many also use Industrial Road to Resorts World Drive as a detour, but that area is currently under construction as well.

For more information on Clark County’s Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project, CLICK HERE.