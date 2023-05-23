LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is urging commuters to plan ahead for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

In a press release, the RTC said that heavy traffic and delays are expected throughout the valley over the holiday weekend.

“With hundreds of thousands of visitors choosing Las Vegas as their vacation destination this Memorial Day weekend, we are expecting traffic volumes on I-15 between Nevada and California to increase substantially,” David Swallow, RTC Deputy CEO, said.

Travelers are advised to be aware of heavy traffic specifically on the I-15 southbound at the state line between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

Bus riders should also be aware that RTC buses will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Memorial Day.

The RTC transit service includes the Deuce on the Strip, which runs every 15-20 minutes 24 hours a day. Thirty-eight other routes connect riders throughout the rest of the valley.

Those who wish to have up-to-date traffic information can sign up for traffic alerts on the RTC website.