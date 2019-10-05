Drivers on board with Clark County’s decision to shorten safety bollards along Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County traffic officials have taken action to shorten hundreds of safety bollards along Las Vegas Boulevard, after drivers called them a “visual hazard.”

“All these are blocking,” Las Vegas driver Tyrell Aiden said of the bollards installed at their original height. “They’re like even with our view.”

While some call the green, metal pillars a saving grace, they’ve caused a lot of issues for others.

“You hear people slamming on their brakes and horns honking,” Aaron told 8 News Now while pointing to bollards on The Las Vegas Strip. “Because these are a little too high.”

The bollards were originally installed back in 2017 to protect pedestrians walking on the sidewalks, but it looks like their height in certain spots is making it impossible for those behind the wheel to see oncoming traffic.

“Every time we pull out and make a right,” Aiden added, explaining his issues. “It’s hard to see to our left and the oncoming cars.”

After quite a few complaints, Clark County decided to take action. Of the approximately 4,500 bollards installed on Las Vegas Boulevard, crews are adjusting around 283 of those lining 20 different driveways.

“They’re being proactive,” Landon Odell said of the decision. “I like that.”

The construction could cause delays for the next few weeks, but Odell and others 8 News Now spoke with said the sacrifice is worth it.

“Get them done; get them shortened,” Odell added. “Make everybody a lot safer.”

“It’s definitely obstructing peoples’ view,” Odell continued. “When they try and turn out of the driveway.”

They feel it’s necessary to allow people to feel protected both behind the wheel and while exploring our city on foot.

“At least the drivers can see more,” Aiden concluded.

Clark County told 8 News Now the shortening project is set to last around four or five weeks. Drivers should watch for right lane closures between Tropicana Avenue and “The Welcome to Las Vegas” sign.