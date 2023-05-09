LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Imagine needing to get to an appointment for chemotherapy or dialysis and not having a way to get there. That’s what Las Vegas valley veterans are facing.

Volunteers are desperatly needed to drive veterans to medical appointments. More than 250 vets are signed up statewide in the Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network program but only around 40 need rides on a regular basis for life-saving treatments.

The program is free to the veterans and isn’t possible without dedicated drivers.

Since the pandemic the number of volunteer drivers has dropped dramatically leaving some veterans without a way to get to their appointments. Statewide there used to be 50 volunteer drivers, now there are 10, according to the DAV Transportation Network.

If you would like to volunteer, you are encouraged to call (702) 791-2000 ext. 19134.