Driver’s Edge weekend program assists 700 new teen drivers in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car crashes are the number one killer of American teens.

Drivers Edge hopes to change that with its instructional and educational program.

Founder and CEO Jeff Payne said parents and their young drivers will learn skid control, evasive lane changes, and defensive driving skills to better prepare themselves out on the road.

“There’s more young people killed in car crashes than by violent crimes or drug use combined,” said Payne. “It’s an epidemic and it doesn’t need to be that way.”

It’s Darryn Hansen and his daughter Audrey’s second time attending the program. He tells 8 News Now it’s all about practice.

“It’s for the experience of learning and just to make her a better driver,” said Darryn Hansen.

His daughter Audrey, says she agrees.

“I’m hoping this will give me the confidence to know what I need to do in those situations,” she added.

Abigayle Deeken wants to improve on her reaction time as she learns how to stop a car from hydroplaning.

“It’s better timing for me, which I already do bad at with the timing of my turns and so I should really fix that and work on that,” said Deeken. “It wasn’t too scary, we also live in Las Vegas and this probably won’t likely happen on the road too often.’

Makayla Rodriguez said this course taught her how to stay calm in unexpected driving scenarios.

“I thought I was going to flip the car at first,” said Rodriguez. “It’ll help me be a little less nervous than I usually am because I really am a nervous person most of the time.”

Additional training in the program includes pedestrian safety, distracted driving dangers, and much more, all with the goal of saving lives.

“We hope everyone walks away with a greater awareness and a greater respect for driving and just as importantly having that ‘what if’ mentality out there on the roads,” added Payne.

The weekend sessions are already full but you can have your name added to a waiting list or notification list to sign up the next time the courses are offered.