Traffic backed up on Interstate 15 near Primm during the Christmas holiday in 2021. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s an extended holiday weekend, so figure motorists using Interstate 15 to get in and out of Las Vegas will experience some delays — probably long ones — near Primm and Mesquite.

Long delays because of ongoing construction southbound on the interstate near Primm, on the Nevada-California border, and in both directions near Mesquite, on the Nevada-Utah border, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Holiday predictions from a variety of websites suggest heavy vehicle travel over Labor Day; cars.com is reporting 80% of travelers this weekend will choose to drive to their destinations, largely because of continuing air travel problems — delays and cancellations — and lower gas prices.

John Treanor, spokesman for an AAA region that includes Nevada, would agree. While AAA doesn’t issue a Labor Day travel forecast, Treanor said bookings for airfare and hotel rooms through AAA Travel are up 22% over last year’s holiday.

“And we expect a 10% increase in roadside assistance calls from last year as well,” Treanor said Thursday in an email. “These are indicators that Labor Day weekend will be busy. The decrease in gas prices is likely another reason more Americans are traveling this weekend.”

Las Vegas is a traditional destination for such holidays, and I-15 traffic, especially to and from California, often resembles a mall parking lot during a Christmas shopping crunch.

Near Primm, southbound drivers on I-15 are likely to see lane reductions near Yates Well Road, about 7 miles into California, according to the Department of Transportation’s nvroads.com.

Near the Nevada-Utah border, drivers are likely to experience delays in both directions on I-15, between State Route 169/Moapa Valley Boulevard and Lower Flat Top Drive in Glendale, the unincorporated community some 30 miles west of Mesquite.

The agency says look for one-lane traffic in each direction, with the speed limit reduced to 55 mph.