LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Driverless vehicles have hit the streets in downtown Las Vegas.

Last week the Halo company launched its fleet of electric vehicles that can drive around downtown Las Vegas without a safety driver in the front driver’s seat.

Halo cars can be seen driving in downtown Las Vegas valley (KLAS)

Anand Nandakumar started Halo Car with one idea. “We said instead of buying a car what if we just push a button and a car shows up to you and you drive however much you want,” he shared. “When you’re done you don’t have to worry about parking, you don’t have to worry about charging, maintenance, none of that. The car is gone.”

Now four years later his company employs 35 people with a fleet of 20 cars and they are ready to deliver a vehicle to you.

It is operated by a person in a room in their downtown office building. No one is allowed in the car when it is remotely operating; for now, another Halo car with a safety driver follows along.

The company sends a vehicle to anyone who books a vehicle to rent through their website. The average rate comes in at about $12 an hour.

A remote safety driver operates the Halo car from the company’s downtown office in Las Vegas (KLAS)

The goal is to get a car to someone without the need for a person inside to drive it. The company wants to alleviate the need for parking spaces and allow cities to be more walkable.

Some people we talked to were a little nervous about a car with no one inside.

“I saw one the other day and I was like oh my god there is no one in this car,” Natasha Simmons visiting from Washington D.C. said.

“I don’t know I guess I would be good with it unless it got into an accident,” Mike Weitz, visiting from Missouri said.

The exterior of Halo car operating in Downtown Las Vegas (KLAS)

As for safety, Nandakumar explained: “Whether we’re remotely driving it, a customer is inside everything is fully covered end to end,” he added. “We’ve engineered the vehicle to be extremely safe and for a lot of reasons if you think about a remote pilot they have better visibility than if you’re sitting inside the car.”

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles gave Halo Car the first permit in the world to launch its fleet and the company said it has plans to expand the service to the rest of the valley and beyond.