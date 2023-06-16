LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a wall in the southeast valley near Sunset Park, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, a vehicle crashed into a wall near the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Spencer Street at around 5 a.m. on Friday, June 16.

The driver, the single occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Sunrise Hospital Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection of Warm Springs Road and Spencer Street has been closed in all directions at the time of publication. Traffic is being rerouted. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use other routes.