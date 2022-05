LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nellis Boulevard was closed for three hours Tuesday morning when a car crashed into a wall and a tree. Las Vegas police suspect the driver was impaired.

The crash was reported at 3:12 a.m. at Nellis and Flamingo Road. The southbound lanes of Nellis were closed while police investigated the crash.

There was a driver and four passengers in the vehicle. One person was transported to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to Metro police.