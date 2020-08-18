Driver who fled deadly crash weeks ago surrenders to authorities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash last month surrendered to police Tuesday and is facing charges.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, detectives identified Jacob Lainez as the driver of the fleeing truck following the crash on July 30 that claimed the life of a 42-year-old woman.

The crash happened around 4:22 a.m. on Decatur Boulevard at W. Carmen Boulevard, north of Washington Avenue. Police said evidence at the scene and witnesses indicated a silver 2006 Toyota 4-Runner was traveling southbound on Decatur before colliding with the woman’s vehicle, a silver 2004 Hyundai Elantra, which was traveling eastbound on Carmen.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lainez fled the scene without rendering aid, giving information, or calling the police or medical, police said.

At the time of the crash, police said it was unknown if the driver (Lainez) was impaired.